Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several research analysts have commented on NVTS shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $103,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.