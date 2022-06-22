nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 414.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

