nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NCNO opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.26.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,478 shares of company stock worth $9,003,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in nCino by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 212,594 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

