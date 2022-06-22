Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ NVCN opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $23.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
