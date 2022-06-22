Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

