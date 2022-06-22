Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

