NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion. NetApp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of NetApp to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.11.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 76.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 46.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

