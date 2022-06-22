Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.54.

NFLX stock traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

