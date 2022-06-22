New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

New Gold stock opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.01.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

