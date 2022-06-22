New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Downgraded by Cannonball Research

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cannonball Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYT stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.90.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 44.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in New York Times by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

