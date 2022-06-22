Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after buying an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

