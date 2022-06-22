Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,520,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.82.
About Newell Brands (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
