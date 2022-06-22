NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $0.33.

NLCP stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01).

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

