NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Shares Down 5%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 13,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 27,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

