Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 7.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Newmont worth $49,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $90,515,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.77. 146,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,497,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.