Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $7,202,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

NEM traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.77. 146,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,497,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.