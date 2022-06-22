News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.19

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 3723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.
News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)
News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.
