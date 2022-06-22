News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.19

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 3723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,194,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in News by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,033,000 after acquiring an additional 142,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in News by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in News by 4.9% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,192,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after acquiring an additional 101,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

