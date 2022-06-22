News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.96

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 17466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get News alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.32.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in News by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in News by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,317,000 after acquiring an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in News by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,752,000 after acquiring an additional 874,243 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.