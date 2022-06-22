NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Trading 7.7% Higher

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 30,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 22,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

About NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

