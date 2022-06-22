NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

