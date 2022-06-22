NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.