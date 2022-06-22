NFI Group Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFYEF shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

