NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $161.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.73.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 722.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

