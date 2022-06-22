NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.