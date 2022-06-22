NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.19

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 38818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)
