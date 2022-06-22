Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 230,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 185,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Separately, Citigroup raised Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

