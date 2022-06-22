Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, analysts predict that Noah will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noah by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Noah by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Noah by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Noah by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.