Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from 271.00 to 202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

