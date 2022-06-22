Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

