Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

NPIFF opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPIFF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

