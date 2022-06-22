Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Shares Down 0.6%

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $30.81. Approximately 4,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57.
About Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northway Financial (NWYF)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.