Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Head to Head Comparison

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 1 3 0 0 1.75 Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $13.01, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Meridian has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.08%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 26.19% 9.12% 0.99% Meridian 21.19% 19.52% 1.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 2.84 $154.32 million $1.11 11.32 Meridian $159.51 million 1.13 $35.58 million $4.97 5.95

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Meridian on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 community-banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Meridian (Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services. It operates through a network of 6 full-service branches, and 19 other offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

