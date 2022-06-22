NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.42

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.42 and traded as low as C$12.18. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$12.22, with a volume of 275,950 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

