NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

