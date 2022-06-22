Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

