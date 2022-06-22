NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Trading 103% Higher

Shares of NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) traded up 103% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

