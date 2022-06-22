NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01).

Shares of NG stock opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.83, a quick ratio of 67.66 and a current ratio of 68.08. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 35,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$288,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,947,860.70. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 54,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$557,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,556.19.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

