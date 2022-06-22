Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

Get Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) alerts:

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile (CVE:NVO)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.