Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile (CVE:NVO)
