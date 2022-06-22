Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE:NUS opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,688 shares of company stock worth $5,504,681 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 642,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $23,843,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $23,609,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

