Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. Nucor has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,368 shares of company stock worth $6,688,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

