Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 299,473 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.84.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.04. 107,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,455. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

