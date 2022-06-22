NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVA shares. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.7986753 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

