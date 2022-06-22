NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.89

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.89 and traded as high as C$11.75. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$11.55, with a volume of 997,864 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVA. Raymond James raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.89.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.7986753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

