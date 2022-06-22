NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $200.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as low as $155.53 and last traded at $155.93, with a volume of 4801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.09.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

