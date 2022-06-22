O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.55.
Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 625,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in O-I Glass by 295.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 35.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
