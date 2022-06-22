O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading 3.1% Higher

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 3,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on O3 Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

