Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,206 shares of company stock worth $124,848. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

