Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.36

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and traded as high as $17.97. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 9,896 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $124,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.