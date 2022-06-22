Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $56.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

