Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.22

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $5.92. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 61,317 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $56.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Ocean Bio-Chem ( NASDAQ:OBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

