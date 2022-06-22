Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $139.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.