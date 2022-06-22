Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $139.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.23.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.62%.
About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
